Reports suggest that Crystal Palace is open to accepting a £60 million offer from Manchester United for their talented center-back, Marc Guehi. This potential transfer, which could set a new club record, has generated considerable excitement and interest within Crystal Palace and Manchester United and among football enthusiasts.

Guehi, a 23-year-old defender, has been on an upward trajectory since his move from Chelsea to Crystal Palace in 2021. He has formed an impressive defensive partnership with Joachim Andersen, earning recognition as one of the league's standout center-backs at Selhurst Park. His consistent and remarkable performances have also earned him a regular spot in England's national squads, catching the attention of Manchester United.

Under the stewardship of manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United has been actively seeking to strengthen its defense. Guehi, with his youthful talent and proven track record, has emerged as a prime target for the club. However, any potential transfer would likely be delayed until the summer, as Guehi is reportedly reluctant to change clubs mid-season. He values continuity and the assurance of regular playing time at Crystal Palace, which he believes will support his ambitions with the England national team leading up to Euro 2024.

With Guehi contracted to Crystal Palace until the summer of 2026, the club is in a strong position to negotiate any offers that may come their way. The reports from Football Insider indicate that Crystal Palace is open to accepting a £60 million bid from Manchester United in the next transfer window.

This potential transfer would represent a significant milestone for Crystal Palace, breaking their current transfer record of £50 million, set when Aaron Wan-Bissaka made the move to Manchester United in 2019. The outcome of this transfer saga could not only reshape the defensive lineups of both clubs but also have broader implications for the Premier League landscape. As the story continues to develop, football fans eagerly await further updates on this exciting transfer prospect.