INEOS chief, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has injected fresh enthusiasm into Manchester United by vowing to revive the club's former glory

INEOS chief, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has injected fresh enthusiasm into Manchester United by vowing to revive the club's former glory and prioritizing on-field success over financial gains, reported by GOAL. Ratcliffe, who recently secured a 25% stake in United, accompanied by INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, made a visit to Old Trafford and the Carrington training base on Tuesday. During this visit, he engaged with staff, assessed the club's infrastructure, and communicated a resolute commitment to address performance issues that have lingered for the past decade.

Ratcliffe's straightforwardness about the club's challenges has been a departure from the past, earning positive reception compared to the previous ownership under the Glazers. The INEOS chief emphasized creating an elite environment to rival other top European clubs, stating unequivocally that on-field success, measured by silverware, would be the sole criterion for success. This refreshing approach is underscored by Ratcliffe's assurance that his £1.3 billion ($1.7bn) investment is not only geared towards on-field success but also substantial improvements to both Old Trafford and Carrington.

Brailsford, conducting an audit of United's structure and personnel, echoed the need for on-pitch improvements and introduced more abstract philosophical concepts in his discussions. The commitment to regular visits to Old Trafford signifies a shift from the previous ownership style, offering a more hands-on approach to decision-making.

The duo of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Brailsford aims to hire a sporting director and recruitment specialist, pending Premier League ratification, expected in around six weeks. This move signals the beginning of a new era for Manchester United, marked by a comprehensive renovation plan for the stadium and a determination to restore the club's position among football's elite. The focus on staff engagement, facility upgrades, and strategic hires heralds a promising chapter for Manchester United under its new custodians.