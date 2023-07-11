Manchester United is in discussions with Sofyan Amrabat regarding a potential transfer to the club this summer, reported by goal.com The Red Devils have shown interest in the Fiorentina midfielder and have initiated talks, although a deal is expected to be finalized later in the summer transfer window. While United is keen on securing Amrabat's services, Bayern Munich is also monitoring the situation but has yet to formalize its interest.

Amrabat, who had an impressive showing in the 2022 World Cup with Morocco, playing in every game as his country reached the semi-finals, has only one year left on his Fiorentina contract. This has fueled speculation about his future and drawn the attention of several top clubs.

Manchester United's budget has been impacted by Financial Fair Play regulations, making it difficult for them to compete for high-profile targets like Declan Rice, who is set to join Arsenal. As a result, Amrabat is being viewed as a cost-effective alternative who could bolster Erik ten Hag's squad. United has already secured the signing of Mason Mount this summer and adding Amrabat would further strengthen their midfield options.

While negotiations are ongoing, it remains to be seen whether United can reach an agreement with Fiorentina for Amrabat's transfer. The Red Devils are determined to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season and view the Moroccan international as a player who can make a positive impact at Old Trafford.

As the summer transfer window progresses, fans will be eager to see how negotiations unfold and whether Manchester United can successfully secure the services of Sofyan Amrabat.