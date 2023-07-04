Manchester United‘s pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat has taken a significant step forward as the price tag for the Moroccan midfielder has been revealed, reported by goal.com. Acquiring Amrabat from Fiorentina will cost Manchester United between €35 million and €40 million (£30 million and £34 million).

Amrabat rose to prominence during the 2022 World Cup, where he played a key role in Morocco's impressive run to the semi-finals. His performances caught the attention of clubs worldwide, and he has continued to shine in Serie A with Fiorentina over the past three seasons.

Manchester United's interest in Amrabat stems from their desire to reinforce their midfield under the guidance of manager Erik ten Hag. While there were initial rumors of an agreement between the player and the club, Fiorentina officials have denied any such deal.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano recently provided insight into the potential transfer, stating that Amrabat's price is estimated to be around €35-€40 million. Romano also highlighted Amrabat's exceptional talent, particularly his performances at the World Cup, and expressed confidence that progress will be made in the coming months. He also mentioned that Barcelona had previously shown interest in Amrabat, but they are now focused on pursuing Oriol Romeu as a less expensive alternative.

Amrabat's brother, Nordin, recently revealed that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has expressed admiration for his brother's abilities, recognizing the value he could bring to the team's midfield. While Manchester United is finalizing a £60 million ($76 million) transfer for Chelsea's Mason Mount, there may be further activity at Old Trafford as they look to make additional signings.

As Manchester United continues to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season, acquiring Sofyan Amrabat would provide them with a versatile and talented midfielder. His combination of guile and work rate would significantly enhance their midfield department and provide valuable depth and competition for places.

With negotiations underway, Manchester United fans eagerly anticipate the club's next move as they seek to secure the services of Sofyan Amrabat and bolster their chances of success in domestic and European competitions.