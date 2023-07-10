Manchester United have reportedly set a £50 million ($64 million) price tag on their captain Harry Maguire as clubs express interest in the England international, reported by goal.com. However, meeting this valuation may prove challenging for potential suitors.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are demanding a substantial fee for Maguire, who found himself out of favor and made only eight Premier League starts last season. Clubs such as Aston Villa and Newcastle have been linked with the defender, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to meet United's asking price.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the Red Devils are not actively seeking to sell Maguire, as they would need to find a suitable replacement if he were to depart. The decision to offload the 30-year-old lies primarily with the player himself, as England manager Gareth Southgate has warned that regular playing time is crucial for his international prospects leading up to Euro 2024.

Maguire's desire for consistent game time may see him push for a move, whether it be at Old Trafford or elsewhere. With the upcoming season and the European Championship on the horizon, the defender will be keen to secure regular minutes to enhance his chances of representing England at the tournament.

As United prepare for their pre-season friendlies, starting with a clash against Leeds on July 12, it remains to be seen how Harry Maguire fits into manager Erik ten Hag's plans. The next few weeks could provide insights into United's stance on the defender and whether any potential suitors will meet the hefty asking price set by the club.