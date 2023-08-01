Manchester United is considering a surprise move for Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite as part of their summer transfer plans, according to goal.com. The young left-sided centre-back caught the attention of the Red Devils during his impressive loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season.

Branthwaite played a key role in PSV's successful campaign, helping them finish second in the Eredivisie and secure the Dutch Cup. He also showcased his potential while representing the England U-21 squad, which went on to win the European Championship earlier this season, defeating Germany 2-0. The 19-year-old's standout performances have made him a target for Manchester United, who are seeking defensive cover amid uncertainties surrounding Harry Maguire's future at the club.

With Everton potentially needing funds to sign a striker, they might be open to letting go of Branthwaite. Manchester United is also keeping an eye on Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, but Jarrad Branthwaite's status as a naturally left-sided centre-back could make him a more appealing option for the Red Devils, especially since they have limited options in that position. Apart from Lisandro Martinez, there is no other natural left-sided centre-back in the squad, and manager Erik ten Hag may prefer to have a specialist in the upcoming season.

Manchester United is expected to be active in the transfer market this summer, aiming to strengthen various areas of their squad. Alongside their interest in Branthwaite and Todibo, the club is also pursuing a defensive midfielder and a backup goalkeeper. Additionally, they are reportedly close to securing a deal for Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

As the summer transfer window continues, fans of Manchester United will be eagerly watching for further updates on potential signings and squad reinforcements to bolster their chances of success in the upcoming season.