Harry Kane, the Tottenham striker, has shown his support for his former teammate Dele Alli after Alli's emotional interview with Gary Neville, reported by goal.com. Alli opened up about his mental health struggles, addiction to sleeping pills, and the sexual abuse he endured as a child. Kane took to Twitter to express his pride in Alli for speaking out and sharing his experiences to help others.

Not only Harry Kane, but Alli's current club Everton has also shown its support for the midfielder. Everton tweeted a message stating that the club has been supporting Alli in his return to fitness and in overcoming the personal challenges highlighted in his interview. The club emphasized the importance of the physical and mental welfare of all its players and expressed respect for Alli's bravery in speaking about the difficulties he has faced. Everton further assured that they take the confidentiality of players and staff seriously and requested that Alli's privacy be respected during his recovery and rehabilitation.

Alli's candid interview has received widespread applause and support from his football peers on social media. Players such as John Terry, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, and many others have shown their solidarity with Alli.

As Alli continues to focus on his physical and mental well-being, he has been included in Everton's pre-season squad for their camp in Switzerland. This inclusion reflects the club's commitment to supporting Alli during his recuperation from injury and providing him with the necessary care and support.

The football community stands united in its support for Dele Alli as he navigates his personal challenges, and his openness about his struggles will undoubtedly help others facing similar difficulties.