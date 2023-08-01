Newly-signed Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has said that he expects a high standard from every player in the squad. The Cameroonian goalkeeper was speaking after the 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the pre-season tour.

In an absorbing contest with the Bundesliga giants, United came out second-best. The goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot proved to be consolation.

Onana came on as a second-half substitute for Tom Heaton. He was seen barking orders at Harry Maguire after the England International made a mistake. This clip has gone viral on different social media platforms. Onana states that the mentality and body language of the squad members will inspire Manchester United to achieve big things next season.

‘’I demand a lot of my teammates because also they demand a lot, they trust in me,” he told MUTV following the Manchester United game in Nevada.

‘’They play a lot of balls back to me, so I have to give them confidence, and I want my players to give them to me to give me confidence.

‘’I demand [from] them a lot, and I will demand from them a lot because they are great players. For me, it's a big honor to play at Manchester United with these defenders.

‘’With [Lisandro] Martinez, Harry [Maguire], they are doing great things. They are important players for Manchester United. I'm very happy to be part of this team, and playing with them is something great.’’

‘’I try to talk to them a lot because I know he's a good player. He is one of the team's captains,” said Onana when speaking about the former Manchester United captain.