Manchester United is looking to strengthen their attack, and Bologna's Giovanni Sartori has provided a significant update regarding their prime target, Joshua Zirkzee. Sartori believes there is a “99.9%” chance that Zirkzee will leave Bologna, which has put United on high alert.

Joshua Zirkzee: A prime Manchester United target

Manchester United's need for a new striker is clear. The January transfer window passed without any additions to Erik ten Hag's squad, making a summer signing crucial. Zirkzee, with his impressive performances at Bologna, has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils. The Dutch striker has a €40 million exit clause, which is effective until the beginning of August, adding urgency to the potential deal.

AC Milan was initially leading the race to sign Zirkzee, having reached an agreement with the player. However, negotiations stalled due to a €15 million commission demanded by Zirkzee's agent, Kia Joorabchian. This obstacle has opened the door for Manchester United to step in and secure the striker's services.

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Giovanni Sartori expressed his confidence that Zirkzee will leave Bologna. “Zirkzee has a clause so he will leave 99.9 per cent. We have been thinking about his replacement for months. It won’t be easy but we will work to replace him, we already have some names, some ideas,” Sartori said.

Zirkzee's form at Bologna has caught the attention of several top clubs. Last season, he scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions, showcasing his potential as a top-tier striker. His ability to find the back of the net and create opportunities for his teammates makes him an attractive prospect for Manchester United.

United's search for a new striker also includes other potential signings. Jonathan David from Lille is another strong candidate. The Canadian forward has just one year left on his contract with the French club and could enhance United's forward line. With Anthony Martial set to leave as a free agent, the need for a reliable striker has become even more pressing for Erik ten Hag's side.

As Erik ten Hag prepares for his third season as Manchester United manager, the pressure is on to build a squad capable of challenging for top honors. Strengthening the attack is a priority, and securing a player like Zirkzee could be a key move in achieving their goals.

Building a competitive squad

Manchester United's current squad has shown promise, but there is a clear need for reinforcement in the attacking department. Rasmus Hojlund has been impressive, but adding competition and depth is essential for a long and grueling season. Zirkzee's youth and potential make him a perfect fit for United's strategy of blending experienced players with emerging talent.

The potential signing of Zirkzee aligns with United's long-term vision. The club aims to develop young talents who can grow and become integral parts of the team. Zirkzee, with his skill set and proven performance in Serie A, fits this mold perfectly.

Furthermore, the departure of Martial as a free agent leaves a gap that needs to be filled promptly. Martial's exit underscores the necessity for United to act quickly and decisively in the transfer market. Zirkzee’s addition would not only fill this gap but also bring a fresh dynamic to United's forward line.

Manchester United is keenly interested in signing Zirkzee from Bologna to boost their attacking options. With AC Milan's negotiations hitting a roadblock, United has a prime opportunity to secure the Dutch striker. The urgency to strengthen their forward line is evident, and Zirkzee's impressive form makes him an ideal target. As the summer transfer window progresses, fans will be watching closely to see if United can finalize this important signing and enhance their squad for the upcoming season.