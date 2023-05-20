Roma is determined to convince Jose Mourinho to stay at the Stadio Olimpico despite interest from PSG, reported by mirror. The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has enjoyed significant success in Italy and Roma is keen to retain his services.

Mourinho led Roma to victory in the Europa Conference League last season, becoming the first manager to win all three major European titles. He is now set to guide the team to the Europa League final against Sevilla this season. His impressive achievements have caught the attention of PSG, who could be considering a managerial change after an underwhelming campaign under Christophe Galtier.

However, Roma is determined to fend off PSG’s interest and keep Mourinho at the helm. They are planning a summer spending spree to strengthen the squad, with Lyon star Houssem Aouar and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka identified as potential targets. Aouar, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, is out of contract at the end of the season, making him an attractive proposition. N’Dicka, an impressive performer in the Bundesliga, also sees his contract expiring in the summer.

Roma’s ambitions go beyond just signing new players. They hope that their transfer activity, combined with a successful qualification for the Champions League, will persuade Mourinho to stay. The 60-year-old still has one year remaining on his contract with Roma and has expressed his fondness for the club in recent interviews.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining Mourinho’s future, as PSG’s potential managerial change could create a tempting offer. However, Roma remains determined to keep hold of their successful manager and will make every effort to convince him that his future lies in the Italian capital.