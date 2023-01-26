It’s been a little over a month since Mandy Rose lost her NXT Championship to Roxanne Perez on a nondescript episode of television, and after a year-plus reign with the strap, some fans still haven’t gotten over how it ended.

Now sure, technically, Rose’s loss had more to do with getting the belt off of the old champ before she was fired than elevating Perez, as even the current champ has admitted that Shawn Michaels had other plans for her title win, but even the former leader Toxic Attraction can’t get over how her reign came to an end, as she detailed to The New York Post.

“For me to lose the title on such a whim on a random Tuesday night with zero storytelling and zero promotion leading up to the match was a shocker. I was very caught off guard,” Rose said, noting how such a move “normally doesn’t happen in our business,”

Still, in the end, Rose accepted her release and has reportedly made over a million dollars off of her very popular FanTime page in the proceeding weeks, serving as a pretty incredible example of turning lemons into lemonade.

“I am grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company [WWE], but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities, it’s like, why can’t I do both?” Rose asked. “At the end of the day, I’m the only one watching out for myself and my career. Everyone’s replaceable in our business – it’s true.”