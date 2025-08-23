When you think of father-son duos in sports, it’s easy to get drawn to the big names. LeBron James and Bronny James made history as the first father-son pair to share an NBA court. Deion Sanders has guided his sons through the highest levels of college football while critics circled around. These stories grab attention because they feature all-time greats with generational reach. Michael Redd, on the other hand, knows his name doesn’t carry the same star power.

Fatherhood in four swipes. As a former NBA player, my son had the genes to hoop. He was nice with it. But unlike some of my peers and their kids, he swerved in another direction… …and I could not be more proud of him! pic.twitter.com/qjNkkwC8jM — Michael Redd (@MichaelRedd_) August 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The former All-Star and Olympic champion played 11 seasons in the NBA, most notably with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he averaged 19 points per game and once dropped 57 on the Utah Jazz. He had his moments, but he never approached LeBron’s cultural dominance or Deion’s media presence. So instead of waiting for the spotlight, Redd used his TikTok to tell his own story, one that flips the father-son narrative.

“Everyone’s watching LeBron & Bronny, Deion & his boys… all these kids following their pro athlete dad’s footsteps,” Redd said. “But my 18-year-old told me (and is now showing me) that he’s gonna be a startup founder in the jet/aviation industry instead of a hooper.”

That pivot thrilled the former NBA sharpshooter. He admitted his son had the talent to play ball but chose a different flight path, literally. “While other kids are working on their handles, he’s working on making private jets easier for regular people to access,” Redd added. “Honestly? I’m way more proud watching him do his own thing than I’d be if he tried copying me.”

Building his own runway

The praise didn’t stop there. Just three months ago, Redd went on LinkedIn to celebrate Michael Redd II graduating from high school. His post spoke less about basketball and more about bravery. His son, he explained, turned down the traditional college route to pursue entrepreneurship right away.

“In a world of standardized paths to success, he’s confidently choosing his own way,” Redd wrote. “Sometimes the real-world experience of pursuing a clear vision outweighs the conventional timeline.”

That clarity at 18 impressed the veteran shooter who took years after retirement to find his footing in business. For Redd, the real pride comes not in his son copying his career but in him shaping a purpose of his own.

LeBron and Deion may dominate the headlines, but Michael Redd’s perspective serves as a reminder: greatness isn’t always about following the path before you, sometimes it’s about daring to carve a new one.