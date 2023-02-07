On Valentine’s Day, it will officially be two months since Mandy Rose was released from her NXT contract by WWE. In those two months, the former NXT Women’s Champion has become a millionaire, become one of the top-earning talents on FanTime, and remained one of the hottest names in professional wrestling, so much so that none other than Renee Paquette, the backstage interviewer/broadcasting team member for AEW, booked her for an interview on her The Sessions podcast to finally get to the bottom of how her final days in WWE went down; an interview that has practically become a tradition at this point for former members of the WWE Universe.

Speaking on her final days and even hours as a WWE employee, Rose peeled back the curtain about when she knew the writing was on the wall in regard to her future.

“The next day [after losing NXT Women’s Championship], which I was anticipating with how everything went down, I was making jokes about it the night before,” Rose said via Fightful. “It’s the only way (to get through it). The girls were like, ‘Oh my God, stop, you’re crazy.’ ‘No, it’s not crazy.’ I got a call around 11 something, you know that 203 number [laughs]. When it comes in, you know it’s going to be bad. I got that call, they said what they said, they had to release me because of the situation, but I didn’t really get much info. That was kind of it. I was actually staying at Indi Hartwell’s house, we had become close. She was upstairs getting ready for TV, we had a double taping that day. ‘Indi, I just got fired.’ ‘What? Shut the f*ck up. No way.’ ‘No, I’m serious.’ At first, you kind of laugh a little because you don’t know whether you want to laugh or cry. It was a gut punch, but then I was like, ‘I need to really think about this, handle this, whatever.'”

Was Rose warned about the content she was posting? Yes, but ultimately, it didn’t matter, as she was fired before she could re-evaluate her FanTime content.

“No one brought it to my attention besides the night before I lost the title, and it was from my lawyer, and it was just saying, ‘take this link down,'” Rose said. “It came from WWE legal. It just said ‘take the link down.’ I complied, obviously, it came from work. Took the link down right away, that night. The next day is when I lost the title and got fired the following day. I never had a warning. I know there is news out there that says I was warned, I never did. It could have been different.”

Had WWE simply given Rose a warning, maybe she would still be employed by the company today, instead of being the hottest female free agent on the open market. Fortunately, Rose has turned her WWE lemons into lemonade and is now set up for long-term success financially.

😭😂😂💀💀 so much fun catching up!! One of my fave interviews for sure 🫶🏼🤭 https://t.co/AVXL79uP2L — Mandy (@mandysacs) February 7, 2023

Mandy Rose is doing just fine financially post-NXT release.

While it’s weird to see NXT without Rose, especially in segments featuring Toxic Attraction, it’s at least nice to know that Rose is doing well financially, as she’s famously earned over $1 million on FanTime alone, with plenty of other irons in the fire to set herself up for generational wealth.

“When it comes to financially and life changing money for my future, it did become my number one,” Rose said. “Not that I would have chose one over the other, just financially, that’s what it become, and in the amount of time. Obviously, you can make a lot of money in wrestling, we know that, and it’s a great platform, but it’s over time and you’re doing a lot of damage to your body and you’re putting a lot of hours in. For the amount of money I made in a short period of time, I was like, ‘Wow, this is insane.’ For the future, all of us girls talk about it and make jokes, ‘oh, after wrestling….’ we joke around, but it’s not a joke because you can make a great living off of it. I always talked about it after wrestling. It was never a ‘I’m definitely going to do that.’ I knew it would be lucrative for me, but it wasn’t thought about it too much. I was focusing on my other brands too with my skincare line and DaMandyz (Donuts) and all these other things after wrestling. You couldn’t have scripted a better way to go out.”

Will Rose eventually follow Paquette to AEW? Only time will tell, but after having her world fall apart just before Christmas, it’s nice to see her succeed heading into Valentine’s Day.