The Boston forward kept the rivalry going during NHL All-Star Weekend.

The Toronto Maple Leafs made their hometown crowd proud during NHL All-Star weekend, but Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak wasn't impressed, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com:

“Bruins forward David Pastrnak on the four Maple Leafs winning the All-Star Game: ‘Good for them. They needed some wins. They got one.' And then he smiled.”

Even the Bruins/Maple Leafs rivalry carries over to the NHL All-Star Game, and event that was capped off by an MVP performance from none other than Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews.

The league's leading goal scorer stole the show during Saturday's NHL All-Star Game tournament, authoring an MVP performance and closing a revamped weekend of festivities at the league's annual showcase as Team Matthews eliminated Team McDavid with a 7-4 victory in the 3-on-3 finale.

During player introductions, Pastrnak’s name was announced to a mixed reaction of cheers and boos from the crowd, primarily filled with Maple Leafs fans. The Bruins star forward greeted them with a joyful smile and a proud kiss of the “Spoked B” logo on his jersey. He even stared down Toronto star William Nylander in the process.

The Bruins and Maple Leafs have engaged in classic playoff battles over the years, and Pastrnak relished the opportunity to take a jab at the crowd as soon as a camera was on him.

As for the competition itself, Pastrnak had varied results through his events. The Bruins forward nearly came out a winner in the one-timer challenge, but also missed out on a chance at the $1 million grand prize thanks to a fail during the stick-handling challenge where he whiffed on an empty netter.

Pastrnak and the Bruins have had a great season so far. They get back underway on Tuesday against the Flames.