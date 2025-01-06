The Toronto Maple Leafs lost defenseman Jake McCabe during Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, and he did not return to the game. And now, the next update has been released by the team.

The Leafs have announced that McCabe has been placed on Injured Reserve, and that they've conversely summoned defenseman Marshall Rifai from the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies in his stead.

He was injured after falling awkwardly to the ice during a fight with Philadelphia's Garnet Hathaway, and was in obvious distress; he needed assistance from teammates and the team medical staff to make his way toward the bench and down the tunnel to the dressing room.

Without McCabe, the Maple Leafs will play the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday night; the puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 PM EST.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube voiced concern after Jake McCabe's injury

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, who is in his first season on the job after replacing Sheldon Keefe during the offsesaon, shared his concern over McCabe's injury via Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

“I didn’t like it. I didn’t like what I saw,” said Berube. “He’s sticking up for his team and his teammate. We all really appreciate that. But I do not like seeing that happen.

“It’s concerning, for sure.”

The Leafs earned the win thanks to Morgan Rielly's goal in overtime.

“In the third period, we came out and gave up one scoring chance at five-on-five,” Berube continued. “That’s just really good hockey by us. I thought it was a gutsy win. Philly is hard to play against. They are quick. They are fast. They play hard, and they had legs. It was a difficult game for us.”

The Flyers will have a chance to hit right back at the Leafs when the two teams play one another on Philadelphia's home ice on Tuesday night.