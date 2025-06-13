Even though the NBA Finals are still in full swing, NBA teams and fans alike have one eye turned toward the NBA Draft. With the draft just weeks away, everyone is trying to figure out who is going where on draft night.

Georgia forward Asa Newell is one of the more polarizing players in the draft, with some teams tantalized by his talent, versatility and potential while other teams are scared off by the holes in his game.

Before the draft, Newell spoke with college basketball reporter Andy Katz about how his game will translate to the NBA.

“My role was different at Montverde (Academy) than what it was at Georgia,” Newell said. “Taking those two and putting it into the NBA, I feel like I can become a great basketball player.”

Newell went on to compare himself to former Toronto Raptors and Miami heat star Chris Bosh due to his versatility. Newell isn't quite as tall as Bosh, but he can still impact the game in similar ways.

Newell is still relatively new to all of this after playing just one season at Georgia in 2024-25 after playing his high school ball at Montverde Academy. However, he is still learning about himself as he gets ready for the big day.

“This whole pre-draft process, I kind of found out who I was,” Newell said. “You've gotta be a professional. Even at UGA, every single day has got to be the same consistency, and I feel like I've been up to par.”

Newell played with plenty of stars during his time at Montverde, including surefire first-round picks in Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen. He also played with former UConn sharpshooter Liam McNeeley and new BYU point guard Robert Wright, so there is no question that Newell can fit into a role with any team.

The 19-year old has proven that he can be a connecting player who rebounds well and impacts the game on both ends of the floor. His ability to cut and find open space makes him a target for easy baskets on offense, and he also possesses the valuable ability to guard multiple positions on defense.

Whether an NBA team sees that as a valuable enough skillset to draft in the lottery remains to be seen, but there is no question that Newell will hear his name called in the first round and draft night.