The top team in the Atlantic Division takes to the ice as the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs come into the game at 26-13-2 on the year, which is good for first in the Atlantic Division. They have won five of the last six games, as the Maple Leafs have welcomed back Auston Matthews to the line-up. Meanwhile, the Flyers are 17-18-5 on the year, which places them in sixth in the Metropolitan Division and could have the Flyers selling at the trade deadline.

These two are coming off facing each other in their last game, last time in Toronto. The Flyers took the 1-0 lead on a goal from Tyson Foerster. Still, the Maple Leafs would score twice in the first period to take the lead. Still, the Flyers would tie the game up in the second period. After a scoreless third period, there would be overtime. In overtime, Morgan Rielly would score to give the Maple Leafs the victory.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Flyers Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -142

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Flyers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is Mitch Marner who leads the Maple Leafs in points and assists this year, playing from the top line. He has 14 goals and 42 assists on the year, good for 56 total points. Marner has five goals and 15 assists on the power play as well. He is joined on the line by Auston Matthews and Matthew Kines. Matthews is fourth on the team in points, despite missing 15 games this year. He has 12 goals and 16 assists on the year. Kines is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 15 goals and 10 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points this year. Nylander has 23 goals and 20 assists on the year, with seven goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined on the second line by John Tavares. Tavares is third on the team in points this year, with 19 goals and 21 assists.

Joseph Woll is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 13-6-0 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Woll is top 15 in the NHL in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage this year. Woll also has three starts in his last four giving up two or fewer goals in a game, while winning each of his last four starts.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny currently leads the team in points, goals, and assists, but has been playing on the third line for the Flyers recently. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 25 assists, good for 43 points. Further, he has eight goals and two assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Owen Tippett, who is third on the team in points. Tippett has 11 goals and 13 assists on the year, good for 24 total points.

Meanwhile, it is Matvei Michkov who leads the first line. He is second on the team in points, with 12 goals and 17 assists on the year. He also has five goals and seven assists on the power play. Michkov is joined on the line by Scott Laughton, who is fourth on the team in points. He has nine goals and 13 assists this year, good for 22 total points. Finally, the Flyers get help on offense from the blue line. Travis Sanheim comes in with six goals and 15 assists on the year.

Samuel Ersson is expected to return to the net for the Flyers in this one. He is 9-6-2 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. He was solid before going down with an injury, giving up just one goal and 48 shots in his last two starts.

Final Maple Leafs-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come in as the favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is their solid defense. The Maple Leafs are eighth in the NHL in goals against per game, while also sitting eighth on the penalty kill. They are also scoring 3.15 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Flyers are scoring three goals per game, but are 30th in the NHL in goals-against per game. With a suspect defense, and a goalie returning from injury, the Flyers will struggle, and the Maple Leafs will get the win.

Final Maple Leafs-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-142)