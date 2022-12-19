By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche have reportedly agreed to a trade on Monday which will see Denis Malgin continue his career with the Avs. Per Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are sending Denis Malgin to the Avs in exchange for Dryden Hunt in a one-for-one swap.

Via Friedman on Twitter:

“TOR has traded Denis Malgin to COL for Dryden Hunt.”

The Avs had only acquired Hunt earlier this season, picking him up off waivers after he was let go by the New York Rangers. He didn’t stick around in Colorado long, already moving on to the Maple Leafs, which will be his third team already this season.

Malgin, who was with the Maple Leafs in 2019-20, spent the past two seasons playing overseas in Switzerland. Last year, Malgin had 52 points in 48 games, but failed to replicate that type of production back in the NHL. This season, Malgin has four points, including two goals and two assists while averaging 11:37 on the ice per game, having featured in 23 of the Maple Leafs’ 32 games. His best season came back in 2017-18 with the Florida Panthers when he registered 22 points in 51 games.

As for Hunt, the 27-year-old played in 25 games for the Avs this year, but mostly served as a fourth-line option, averaging just 7:51 on the ice. He has just two points in 28 total games this season with the Rangers and Avs, but will look to try secure an increased role in Toronto. The Maple Leafs could use an uptick in their physicality, an area in which Hunt excels, so he could be a good fit among their bottom six forwards.