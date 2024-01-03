The Toronto Maple Leafs look for back-to-back winning days as they face the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Maple Leafs sit at 18-10-7 on the year but it has been a struggle as of late, losing five of their last seven games. They played just yesterday visiting the Los Angeles Kings. After a scoreless first period, William Nylander scored in the second to break the tie while Calle Jarnkrok scored to make it 2-0 in the second period. William Nylander would score an empty net goal and the Maple Leafs would win 3-0. In the game, Martin Jones saved 31 shots in the shutout victory.

Meanwhile, the Ducks enter the game sitting at 13-23-0 on the year and have lost four of their last five. Last time out, they faced the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers started strong, scoring just 4:15 into the game. Max Jones would tie it up for the Ducks, but Evander Kane would make it 2-1 for the Oilers at the end of the first. Things would go downhill from there for the Ducks. The Oilers would score twice in the first five minutes of the second period, and three times in the period overall to take a 5-1 lead. While Frank Vatrano would score at the start of the third to make it 5-2, the Ducks would fall 7-2.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread

The Maple Leafs sit sixth in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.51 goals per contest on the year. William Nylander comes into the game sitting tops on the team in points this year after a two-goal performance last night. He has 19 goals this year with 31 assists, good for 50 points. Nylander is also having a solid year on the power play, with six goals and 11 assists. Further, Nylanders has scored twice while shorthanded and has a shorthanded assist. The Maple Leafs are led in goal this year by Auston Matthews. He enters the game with 29 goals this year while having 15 assists, good for 44 total points. He also has been the top scorer on the power play this year, with eight power-play goals, while having five assists.

Mitchell Marner is sitting third on the team in goals and points this year. He has 14 goals this year with 24 assists, good for 38 points. He has three goals and eight assists on the power play this year. Rounding out the top scorers is John Tavares. Tavares comes in with 11 goals this year and 21 assists. He has scored three times on the power play this year. Outside of the top group, Calle Jarnkrok scored again last night. It was his ninth of the year, bringing his point total to 18 on the season.

The Maple Leafs have been solid on the power play this year. They are seventh in the NHL on the power play with a 24.8 percent conversion rate this year. They have struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 21 in the NHL with a 78.3 percent conversion rate.

With Ilya Samsonov being placed on waivers, Dennis Hildeby is expected to get the start today in goal. It will be his first NHL start in this one. In 15 games with the AHL club, he has a 2.20 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks sit 29th in the NHL this year in goals per game, averaging just 2.56 goals per contest this year. Frank Vatrano leads this year in goals and points. Vatrano comes into the game with 17 goals this year while having nine assists. That gives him 26 points to lead the team. He has been solid on the power play as well, scoring six times with three assists. Sitting tied for second on the team in goals, while sitting second on the team in points this year is MAson McTavish. He enters the game with ten goals and 14 assists, good for 2 points on the year. He is also the worst among forwards in plus-minus minus though, sitting with a minus-12 rating this year.

Meanwhile, Adam Henrique comes in sitting tied for second on the team in goals as well. He has ten goals this year with nine assists, good for 19 points. He has four of those goals on the power play this year, with three assists. Henrique has also scored shorthanded and had two shorthanded assists on the year. Leading the team in assists this year is Ryan Strome. Strome comes into the game with three goals and 17 assists on the year, good for 20 points. The only other player over 20 points this year is Troy Terry. Terry comes into the game with nine goals and 22 points this year.

The Ducks have been average on the power play this year, sitting 17th in the NHL with a 20.2 percent success rate on the season. They are also 16th on the penalty kill this year, with an 80.1 percent success rate.

John Gibson is expected to start in goal in this game for the Ducks. He is 7-15-0 on the year with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He struggled last time out, allowing seven goals on 39 shots and taking the loss. It was just the second time in December he allowed four or more goals, while he went 3-5-0 on the month.

Final Maple Leafs-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs are playing on a quick turnaround, playing in Los Angeles just last night. They will also have a goalie making their NHL debut in this one. Still, the Maple Leafs will score plenty of goals in this game. They are one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL, and while they may give up a good amount to the Ducks tonight, they should still come away with the win. Regardless, the safest play in this game is on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Maple Leafs-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-130)