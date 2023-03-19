A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Davonte Davis and the Arkansas Razorbacks are moving on to the Sweet Sixteen round after dethroning the Kansas Jayhawks with a scintillating 72-71 win Saturday night in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament. Emotions are running high at the moment for ArKansas Basketball, with even Davonte Davis letting it all during a postgame interview.

“We put in a lot of work…It’s crazy. I feel good, Davis said. “Just put in the work. We figured it out and I’m glad we did at the right time, and hopefully, we continue to do it.”

Davonte Davis gets emotional after defeating No. 1 Kansas ❤️ @RazorbackMBB pic.twitter.com/Wa8OHa6jN4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2023

Indeed, Arkansas basketball, especially Davonte Davis put in the work to complete the comeback against the Jayhawks. Davis led the Razorbacks with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field to go with eight rebounds and an assist. Ricky Council IV also did plenty of damage to Kansas, with the future NBA first-rounder coming up with 21 points, albeit on salty 5-for-18 shooting from the floor.

The Razorbacks were down by as many as 12 points in the game but did not fold amid the mounting pressure against Jalen Wilson and the Jayhawks, who were the No. 1 seed in the West Region. Arkansas basketball will soak everything up, as it celebrates that massive victory, but there’s still plenty of work left to do for the Razorbacks if they are to reach the top.

In the Sweet Sixteen round, Arkansas basketball will be dealing with the winner of the matchup between the UConn Huskies of the Big East and the Saint Mary’s Gaels of the West Coast Conference.