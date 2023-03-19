Another one falls. Kansas Basketball became the latest Goliath knocked off it’s perch in the NCAA Tournament, losing a heartbreaker to Arkansas, 72-71, Saturday night.

The Jayhawks had a double-digit lead in the second half before Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks again proved why they can never be counted out around this time of the year. It was a tense final moments that saw both teams make clutch free throws. In the end, Kansas star Jalen Wilson made one too many, as the clock eventually ran out on the team’s hopes for back-to-back National Championships.

Twitter basked in all of the hysteria.

DOWN GOES NO. 1 KANSAS pic.twitter.com/vPDXvuWAH7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2023

Us watching this Kansas-Arkansas battle 🍿 pic.twitter.com/27BOz0vpHw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2023

Well…after seeing Kansas win a 2nd title in a decade and a half…I hope this curse lasts FOREVER — Andrew (@NosTheTwit) March 19, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kansas basketball has a fickle history when it comes to March Madness, finding itself on both sides of the comeback coin. The program overcame the largest NCAA Tournament Finals deficit ever last year when it snatched the title away from North Carolina (down 16). This year, though, was almost a perfect storm against the Jayhawks.

Dajuan Harris Jr., widely considered the X factor for this team, exited the game with an ankle injury. He later returned, but would commit a costly 10 second violation that altered the complexion of the game. Perhaps the biggest obstacle facing Kansas, though, was the absence of their head coach Bill Self, who missed the last few games recovering from a medical procedure.

Although assistant Norman Roberts filled in admirably, many like Seth Davis of CBS Sports were quick to point out that the temporary coaching change could have made the difference in this Round of 32 matchup.

Amazing win for Arkansas. No disrespect to Norm Roberts. But I'm pretty sure having Bill Self on that sideline would have been worth at least two extra points. Nothing like March Madness! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 18, 2023

Arkansas junior Davonte Davis led all scorers with 25 points. NBA Draft prospect Nick Smith Jr. had zero points, which should give fans even more confidence as they prepare for their Sweet Sixteen opponent, either Saint Mary’s or UConn.

The Jayhawks will try to recover from a bitter end to their season.