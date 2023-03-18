Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Duke Basketball started off hot in March Madness with a one-sided beating of Oral Roberts in the first round. However, in the face of a stronger rival, they floundered and ended up getting embarrassed once again.

The Blue Devils took on the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round and were quickly handed a return ticket home, with Olivier Nkamhoua dominating from start to finish with a 27-point explosion. Duke simply didn’t have enough firepower, with Tyrese Proctor finishing as the team’s leading scorer with 16. Jeremy Roach, who had 23 against Oral Roberts, recorded only 13 points as he struggled against a tight Volunteers defense.

Sure enough, college hoops fans were quick to criticize and mock the fifth-seeded Duke side for its horrific showing in the 65-52 loss. There were high expectations that they could put up a better fight amid a 10-game winning streak overall, but it couldn’t have been more different. Not only did they allow Tennessee to have their way on offense, but they also failed to respond to their rivals’ physicality on the defensive end.

Duke’s 52 points is their fewest points scored in an NCAA Tournament game ever, per CBS Sports.

Here are some of the best reactions on the game:

Nobody: Duke & Tennessee every 10 seconds: pic.twitter.com/YFoPRekdWE — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 18, 2023

Duke made it all the way to the Final Four last year, so it is quite disappointing that the team didn’t even make it to the Sweet 16 this time around. It’s March Madness indeed.

No return to the Final Four for Duke this year 💔 pic.twitter.com/r7c6Eeo1QB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2023

Hey Duke fans. Which letter comes after K? pic.twitter.com/0PZycjeO8R — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 18, 2023

While Jon Scheyer did lead Duke basketball to the NCAA Tournament in his first year, there’s no denying that it is still not the result he wanted for his team. Not even close.