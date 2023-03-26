Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

March Madness gonna March Madness. In what is shaping up to be an all-time insane men’s tournament, the Florida Atlantic basketball team is now just the ninth team since 1979 to make the Final Four with a seed of nine or lower.

Dusty May’s squad is rightfully feeling excited and confident after making a run all the way through the East side of the bracket. FAU basketball had a 35-3 record and was the Conference USA champion this season. May said that the Owls have never lost faith and that their depth and determination have given them the ingredients to keep winning in March Madness, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

“We’ve had spurts in us all year, and we had been on one in the first half,” May said, via ESPN. “So just staying the course, hang around, hang around, and then we always have a run. And because of our depth, our guys believe that we can play harder for longer periods than all of our opponents. And it may or may not be true, but we believe it.”

Florida Atlantic basketball’s amazing run has featured wins over Memphis in round one, fellow Cinderella team Fairleigh Dickinson in the next round and Tennessee in the Sweet 16. The Owls then took down Markquis Nowell, one of the best players of the tournament who notched an incredible feat, and Kansas State in the Elite Eight to make it to Houston. They will face either Creighton or San Diego State for a shot at a berth in the national championship game.