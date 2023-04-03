The 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament was a big step toward the continued growth of women’s basketball. It packed star power, drama and swagger that strongly resonated with fans everywhere, including LeBron James.

It all culminated with an intriguing and fresh National Championship matchup between LSU and Iowa. Although both teams were each vying for their first title in program history, their vibes were quite different as evidenced by their respective hype songs.

LSU, who would emerge victorious in Sunday’s highly anticipated final, 102-85, had previously celebrated their Final Four win over Virginia Tech on Friday with Set it Off by Louisiana’s own Boosie. The Hawkeyes went a very different route with the tamer, more children-friendly tunes of High School Musical in a warm-up session days ahead of the National Championship. LeBron was thoroughly amused by the stark differences and voiced his support for the Tigers following their historic victory.

“!!!!! Ayyyeee We A Set This Off!,” the Los Angeles Lakers star Tweeted.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!!!!! Ayyyeee We A Set This 🗣️ Off! https://t.co/W78kUKCYv3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2023

Based on LeBron James’ reaction, the intensity exhibited by LSU basketball appears to be more his style rather than the more mellow feel of their opponents. Now, it should be clarified that the songs were played under two completely different circumstances, but it is safe to say the locker room atmospheres are not quite the same. It was all business on the court, though.



Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the face of this year’s March Madness, had 30 points and eight assists, but could not overcome LSU’s balanced offensive attack and superior rebounding. Alexis Morris led the way with 21 points while Angel Reese grabbed 10 boards.

Now that the Tigers have cut down the nets, and did so by scoring the most points ever in the finals of a Women’s NCAA Tournament, perhaps Boozie could give the team a personal concert for making all of Baton Rouge proud.