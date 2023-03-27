Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Caitlin Clark got off to a hot start for Iowa Basketball against Louisville in the women’s division of the NCAA Tournament, and unsurprisingly, she made plenty of history in the process.

In true March Madness fashion, Clark was phenomenal in the game on her way to a monster triple-double of 41 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The Cardinals just had no answer for her, as she exploded for a career-high 15 first-quarter points. Iowa, of course, finished with a dominant 97-83 win as they booked their ticket to the Final Four.

The 21-year-old Clark already became the first player in Division I history–men’s and women’s–to have 900 points and 300 assists in a single season when she had 22 points and eight dimes in the first half. However, that is not all the record she set. In fact, the Hawkeyes star even made an NCAA Tournament first.

Iowa basketball’s sharpshooter is now the first player in NCAA Tournament history to have a 30-point triple-double in the competition. Moreover, no Division I player before her has made multiple career 35-point trip-dubs. For those not in the know, she had a 35-13-11 game against Minnesota back in January, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Over the past 23 years, Clark is also the only Division I player with 30 points and 10 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field in a five-game span.

Caitlin Clark has undoubtedly established herself as the most fun player to watch in all of college basketball, and those saying it’s an exaggeration probably hasn’t watch her play.