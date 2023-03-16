Miami basketball star Norchad Omier should be good to go Friday in the Hurricanes’ first-round matchup with Drake in the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Jim Larranaga believes Omier will be ready barring any swelling that might occur overnight, reports CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Norchad Omier’s injury occurred last week in the ACC Tournament in an 85-78 loss to Duke. No. 12 Drake has been a trendy upset pick with his status still up in the air.

Omier has played a pivotal role for fifth-seeded Miami in 2022-23. He averaged 13.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, earning Third Team All-ACC honors.

However, the numbers don’t show how much of an emotional leader Omier is for his squad. Omier, a first-year transfer from Arkansas State, is an energetic big man who holds down the glass for the Hurricanes.

Miami already has a tough path through the tournament, but any chance at a deep run looks highly improbable without Omier playing near full-strength.

The Hurricanes finished the regular season with a 25-7 overall record and a 15-5 conference record. The team’s biggest strength was playing at home, winning 16 of its 17 games at Watsco Center. Miami was a favorite to win the ACC tournament, but Omier’s early exit against Duke played a key factor in their semifinal loss.

Norchad Omier’s injury status will be highly monitored all the way up to tipoff against Drake on Friday. Even if he plays, Miami basketball will be going up against a formidable opponent in Drake. The history of the tournament says a 12 seed should upset a 5 seed, so Friday’s matchup will be closely watched across the country.