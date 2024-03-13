One of the best sporting events of the year is about to get underway as the NCAA Tournament gets going in less than a week. March Madness is the best time of year for college basketball fans, and on Sunday, the field will be announced. One team that will be watching anxiously is Indiana State basketball, and the March Madness selection committee made some interesting comments about them during a recent call with reporters.
Indiana State basketball had a great season as they finished 28-6 overall and 17-3 in Missouri Valley conference play. The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley conference regular season title, but they lost in the conference tournament final against Drake, missing out on the automatic qualifier.
Now, Indiana State is firmly on the March Madness bubble. Had they avoided losses to Southern Illinois and Illinois State in February, they might be feeling a little bit better. However, they were without starter Jayson Kent for most of those two games, and the committee noted that in their call.
“Charles McClelland, the NCAA tournament selection committee chair, was just asked about Indiana State on a call with reporters,” Jeff Borzello said in a tweet. “After giving the generic answer that they’ll garner conversation in the room, he specifically said the committee is aware that starter Jayson Kent missed the loss to Southern Illinois and most of the loss to Illinois State. Found that interesting.”
That is an interesting thing for McClelland to note. There are numerous teams that went through injury trouble during the season, and that logic simply can't apply to every squad. Fans in the comments already started with some hypotheticals after seeing what McClelland said.
Every team has to have the same treatment, right?
Well the friars were 11-2 and a top 25 team when Hopkins went down
Will the committee take this into account with Colorado, another team on the bubble?
Did they mention Cody Williams missed 13 games for Colorado, but is coming back?
You can see why that logic can't be applied to the selection process, but Indiana State fans are hoping that it does for them.
Injuries to key players being part of the selection process… where have we heard that before? Ah, yes, the College Football Playoff committee left undefeated ACC champion Florida State out of the CFP because of an injury to their quarterback, Jordan Travis. Could similar drama stem from the college basketball selection process?
Indiana State basketball has had a good season, but it's going to be a sweaty selection Sunday for the Sycamores. We'll see if they can find their way into the big dance.