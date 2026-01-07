Heading into their Wildcard Weekend showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans of the San Francisco 49ers can't help but think back to the 2023 NFC Championship game, when both Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffered injuries that effectively ended their Super Bowl chances on the spot.

Fortunately, because of that very game, the NFL instituted a new rule where teams can have a third quarterback available for emergency situations on game day, but heading into Week 19, the 49ers only have two on their 53-man roster, with Purdy and Mac Jones the sole full-time members of Mick Lombardi's quarterbacks room.

Asked about the potential to bring in a third QB for the game just in case, head coach Kyle Shanahan dismissed it, noting he's willing to bet on the probability he doesn't lose two quarterbacks in the same playoff game, which has almost never happened before in NFL history.

“If I did that would be same consideration every week. I don’t really chalk it up to that only happens in Philly. … That would take us down somewhere else,” Shanahan explained. “With that rule that you don’t get an extra player, I don’t know anyone who could ever choose that, really, unless you’re playing with someone who’s really injured and you don’t think they’ll make it through the game. But to play with one less player throughout the game because of something that, for me, has happened once in 23 years and, other people I’ve worked with, once in 45 years just probably wouldn’t be the best odds.”

Technically, the 49ers do have a third quarterback in the building in Adrian Martinez, who was signed to their practice squad last month. While it might not be the worst idea to elevate Martinez for Week 19 just in case, Shanahan is willing to tempt fate and roster a more impactful player against the Eagles, and only time will tell if that is the correct call.