Kevin Durant had one of the greatest freshman seasons in college basketball history. In his one season at Texas, Durant not only became the first freshman to be the unanimous National Player of the Year, but also the first freshman to win any of the National Player of the Year awards. Durant's regular season/conference tournament play was brilliant, and it certainly led to some big moments for the budding star in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
During his freshman season, Durant was constantly compared to Greg Oden, who was the only recruit ranked higher than him, and the only player eventually drafted to the NBA before him. So, how did Durant's March Madness run stack up to Oden's? Let's take a closer look at Durant's lone collegiate season, and see how he fared when the lights shined brightest in the tournament.
Kevin Durant's regular season at Texas
As stated above, Durant's lone season in college was iconic, so much so that he is clearly one of the best college basketball players of the 21st century despite the fact that he only played one season. Durant completely changed the game in a handful of ways.
Until Durant's time in college, a freshman being one of the best players in the country was extremely rare, and it was literally unheard of for one to be the National Player of the Year. His success ushered in a new era of freshmen dominating the college scene and, therefore, more so popularized players being one-and-done before heading off to the NBA.
Historically, first-year players' lack of experience and strength compared to their peers would lead to some struggles. Durant was on a whole different level at Texas, though. He grew to 6-foot-9 by the time he got to college, but he wasn't a traditional big man like most players that height would be. Instead, Durant was an extremely polished offensive player with one of the best shooting strokes in the country.
Durant could score from anywhere on the floor. He had enough size to dominate inside, and his shooting touch made it impossible for defenders to contest his shot on the perimeter. It led to 25.8 points per game, the four highest mark in the nation. In addition, Durant added 11.1 rebounds (also fourth in the nation) and played quality defense all season long.
Durant had a talented but young team around him. Texas started four freshmen, with the others being Damion James, Justin Mason, and eventual longtime NBA point guard D.J. Augustin. The Longhorns went 25-10 and made it all the way to the Big 12 Basketball Tournament Championship Game. While they did end losing to Kansas by a score of 80-68, Texas' season was impressive enough to warrant an at-large bid into March Madness.
Kevin Durant during March Madness
Texas secured a four seed in the NCAA Basketball Tournament, and they had aspirations of making a deep run during March Madness. Things started out positive, as Durant carried them to victory in the Round of 64. Texas beat New Mexico State by a score of 79-67.
Durant was dominant in that game, as he finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. Texas trailed for most of the first half, but their star kept the Longhorns afloat. Durant actually slowed down some for the majority of the second half, but he helped the team pull away late.
In the Round of 32, Texas faced much better competition, as they took on the fifth-seeded USC Trojans. Durant again carried the scoring burden in this game, but it wasn't enough. Durant chipped in 30 points, but the Longhorns suffered an 87-68 loss. He had a number of big baskets despite being double-teamed for much of the game, but Texas' youth was exposed as Durant's teammates didn't provide enough help to overcome USC.
Even with the second round loss, Durant's season was viewed as a huge success. It isn't easy winning even one game in March Madness. However, Greg Oden, the player he was forever compared to, went on to go all the way to the National Championship Game, which resulted in the Portland Trail Blazers selecting Oden with the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft over Durant.
Oden ended up having an injury riddled NBA career, while Durant has gone on to become one of the greatest NBA players of all time. The signs were always clear that Durant was destined for greatness, even though his time with Texas culminated in the team coming up short in March Madness. The Longhorns may have lost in the Round of 32, but Durant displayed his scoring prowess and leadership abilities while the lights were at their brightest, foreshadowing the legendary NBA career he has gone on to have.