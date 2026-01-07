The Chicago Cubs acquired right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Miami acquired three total prospects in the trade return, including a star outfield prospect in Owen Caissie. According to Isaac Azout of Fish On First, Caissie may find himself on the Marlins' Opening Day roster.

“OF Owen Caissie immediately slots in as the No. 4 prospect in Miami’s system behind White, Mack and Snelling. He is expected to have a very strong chance to crack the Marlins' Opening Day roster, per source,” Azout wrote on X, formerly Twitter, following the trade.

Cabrera has an opportunity to make a significant impact with Chicago. He is a quality starter — although he has only pitched more than 100 innings in a single season once in his career. There is a reason Cabrera drew interest from multiple teams before the Cubs trade was announced, though. He will be missed in Miami.

Article Continues Below

However, the trade return for the Marlins seems encouraging. While the other two prospects in the deal have yet to be revealed, Caissie is one of the better young outfielders in the sport.

Caissie, 23, was the Cubs' No. 1 overall prospect in 2025. He offers impressive power from the left side of the plate. Additionally, Caissie has a tremendous throwing arm from the outfield.

He has minimal MLB experience, as he made his big league debut in 2025 but appeared in only 12 games. Still, according to Azout's report, Caissie will at least be a candidate to begin the 2026 season in Miami with the Marlins.