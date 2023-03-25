March Madness doesn’t just transform little-known schools into legends, it can also make stars out of starters, like it’s done for Texas Longhorns senior forward Dylan Disu.

Unfortunately, the NCAA Tournament also strings together games in such a way that a player like Disu could miss not just his teams Sweet 16 matchup against the Xavier Musketeers, but their Elite Eight matchup against the Miami Hurricanes as well.

Giving an update on Disu’s injury status, CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein reveals that the Texas native is day-to-day and will likely be a game-time decision when the Longhorns face the Hurricanes on Sunday.

After leaving the Longhorn’s game against the Musketeers during the first quarter, there were immediate concerns about Disu’s health status moving forward.

Not good for Longhorns. Dylan Disu in a walking boot and hoodie in the Texas huddle. Texas leads 14-10 with 12:05 to play in the first half. #HookEm #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/cMMRJTd6lx — LonghornsCountry (@LonghornsFN) March 25, 2023

On the one hand, Disu had already been nursing his foot injury prior to aggravating it against Xavier on Friday. Secondly, with just a two-day turnaround, the chances that Disu could return to the court to face a motivated Miami squad seemed low.

Texas has obviously stepped up without Disu, who elevated his game himself with 22.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the first two games of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. In fact, the 28 points he scored in Texas victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions was the most points a Longhorns player had scored in the NCAA Tournament since Kevin Durant in 2007.

Averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on the season, Disu was named the Big 12 Tournament MVP this season as well, as he averaged 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game across those three contests.