Texas basketball is currently in the midst of a battle with Xavier in the March Madness Sweet 16, but they will need to get by without one of their best players. Dylan Disu, who has been balling ever since the Big 12 Tournament, is on the bench in a walking boot after feeling discomfort prior to the contest and early in the first half, via Jeff Goodman. He lasted just two minutes before exiting.

This is a brutal blow for the Longhorns considering how well Disu is playing in the Big Dance. The forward erupted for 28 in the Round of 32 against Penn State and also poured in 17 vs Colgate in the opening round. While Disu averaged just 9.1 PPG during the regular season, he’s clearly thriving under the bright lights of March.

The 6 foot 9 Texas native has scored in double digits in five straight outings and even earned the praise of Kevin Durant after the Penn State win, who compared him to a “Young LaMarcus Aldridge”:

“See y’all in the 16. Gameball goes to Dylan Disu, looked like a young Lamarcus Aldridge out there. Let’s get it,” KD said on Twitter.

At the moment, it appears Texas is just fine without Disu. With just a couple of minutes left in the first half, the Longhorns hold a double-digit lead over the Musketeers. Standout guard Marcus Carr is the standout performer thus far, leading the way with 15 points on 6 for 11 shooting from the field.

If Texas moves on to the Elite Eight however, they will be hoping Disu is in the mix.