Even though they fell short of reaching their goals in the 2023 NCAA tournament, what the Texas Longhorns have accomplished in the 2022-23 college basketball season is worthy of respect, to say the least. It also speaks volumes about the coaching abilities of Rodney Terry, who stepped into the role of interim Texas Basketball head coach following the arrest of Chris Beard for domestic violence in the middle of the season back in December.

Following Sunday night’s 88-81 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round, Texas basketball can now turn its attention to what it should do with Terry, who has nothing but respect for the school.

“I think there will be an opportunity at some point to talk and kind of see where everything is,” Terry said after the Miami game (h/t Mike Finger of the San Antonio-Express-News. “But they’ve been nothing but supportive, from top to bottom. And I thank them for that, and I thank them for the support, in terms of just letting me and our staff work with these guys, and we were right there, on the brink of a Final Four.”

Without a doubt, Terry capitalized on the opportunity he was given and it seemed as though Longhorns players responded well to his coaching. Notwithstanding the Miami loss, the Longhorns making it to the Elite Eight round was something not a few people thought was achievable for Texas given the sudden ouster of Beard. That’s not to mention that Texas basketball won the Big 12 tournament by beating the Kansas Jayhawks in the finals and getting a No. 2 seed on Selection Sunday.

While the fate of Terry as Texas basketball head coach remains uncertain, Longhorns fans can just relish the highs the team experienced during the season.

Texas basketball opened up its 2023 NCAA tournament journey with an 81-61 win over the Colgate Raiders before shrugging off the pesky Penn State Nittany Lions in the second round, 71-66. The Longhorns were in top form in the Sweet 16 round where they sent home the Xavier Musketeers via an 83-71 victory. Against Miami, Texas basketball simply just did not have enough firepower to match the Hurricanes’ offense.