The Green Bay Packers enter the postseason fueled by opportunity, belief, and urgency—and wide receiver Christian Watson made that mindset unmistakably clear ahead of the Packers’ rubber match with the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card round. His words captured the tone inside the locker room as Green Bay prepares for a third meeting with its oldest rival.

Watson spoke Wednesday as the Packers finalized preparations for Saturday’s winner-take-all showdown. The Packers secured the No. 7 seed in the NFC after finishing second in the NFC North at 9–7–1, earning a Wild Card berth behind the No. 2-seeded Chicago Bears. Despite the disparity in seeding, Watson emphasized that once the postseason begins, everything resets.

That message gained traction when Packers.com's Weston Hodkiewicz shared the comments from Watson on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting both the receiver’s confidence and the energy surrounding the locker room as the Packers step onto the playoff stage Saturday.

“We get an opportunity to write our own story going into it regardless of seeding and all that. We got our foot in the door. We’ve got to find a way to force our way through. We’re definitely excited. The energy is there.”

The statement resonated with Green Bay fans who understand the weight of the rivalry. The teams split the regular-season series, with the Packers winning at Lambeau Field in Week 14 before the Bears answered with an overtime victory at Soldier Field in Week 16.

Watson’s perspective mirrors a belief held across the organization. In two regular-season meetings with Chicago, Green Bay leaned on its physical approach, rushing for 117 yards in Week 14 and 192 yards in Week 16. That dominant ground game remains a focal point as the Packers look to reverse the storyline in a tough road setting.

The Bears may enter the matchup riding momentum and with home-field advantage, but Watson framed the Wild Card round as a clean slate. His message signals the Packers view themselves as a dangerous team now that the postseason has arrived.