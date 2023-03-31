Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

March Madness is reaching the final weekend with the Final Four beginning on Saturday. The UConn Huskies face the Miami Hurricanes in the second game of the night on Saturday. However, UConn will be sitting on pins and needles as Jordan Hawkins missed practice on Friday with an illness, according to John Fanta of Fox.

‘NEWS: UConn star Jordan Hawkins has a non-COVID illness and is resting at the Huskies hotel today. He will not practice.’

This would be a crushing blow to UConn and Dan Hurley’s team if Hawkins can’t go on Saturday night.

Jordan Hawkins is the second-highest scorer on the UConn team averaging 16.1 PPG with 3.7 rebounds, and he will be needed to withstand a talented Miami team. Hawkins has scored 20 or more points in each of the last two games against Arkansas and Gonzaga, and he’s scored double digits in all four NCAA Tournament games up to this point.

Jordan Hawkins’ jumper is so pure. pic.twitter.com/yQMRWQNd3y — SLAM University (@slam_university) March 26, 2023

Hawkins was named to the West Region All-Tournament Team alongside teammate Adama Sanogo. The two Huskies stars have carried the load for this team all year.

If there’s any silver lining, this comment from UConn redshirt freshman Alex Karaban (h/t Gavin Keefe of The Day).

“I haven’t seen him yet (today). It’s a stomach thing with him. I think he’s going to be fine.”

However, head coach Dan Hurley gave another update that is a bit more concerning.

Hurley on Hawkins feeling under the weather: “We have three doctors on this trip. We isolated him but he started not feeling well last night. For him to not be (at open practice) today tells you how he’s feeling.” — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) March 31, 2023

Nonetheless, this is a stunning development. If Hawkins misses the game or is even less than 100%, this is a crucial blow for the UConn Huskies and their hopes of a national championship appearance.