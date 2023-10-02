As the holiday season approaches, the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has gifted her fans with a delightful surprise: a Christmas tour that is set to spread festive cheer across the United States. This announcement has sent waves of excitement through her dedicated fan base and lovers of holiday music everywhere.

Mariah Carey, known for her timeless holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” is no stranger to celebrating the season in style. Her love for Christmas has become synonymous with her career, and she has consistently dominated the airwaves with her festive tunes year after year. In a Twitter post, she gleefully pens “Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6.”

Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6 pic.twitter.com/DVuQd9ADkk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2023

The surprise Christmas tour will see Carey performing her classic holiday songs, along with other fan favorites, in a series of live concerts in select cities. Fans can expect enchanting renditions of her iconic hits like “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” “O Holy Night,” and of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Mariah Carey's impact on the world of Christmas music is immeasurable, and her live performances are known for their magical and festive atmosphere. This surprise tour is a testament to her enduring love for the holiday season and her dedication to spreading joy through her music.

As fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of the holiday season, Mariah Carey's Christmas tour promises to be a highlight of the year, offering an opportunity for audiences to come together and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the one and only Queen of Christmas herself.