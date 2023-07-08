It's safe to say that Mariah Carey has carved out a remarkable career in music with several hit songs to her name. These include All I Want For Christmas Is You, Obsessed, It's a Wrap, and many more. She has also won five Grammy Awards and multiple American Music Awards. After making her mark in the industry, have you ever wondered how an iconic singer like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Mariah Carey's $5 million mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2021, Carey released her second consecutive holiday Christmas special. But around this time, just before celebrating the holidays, the five time Grammy Award winner dropped $5.65 million for an Atlanta mansion.

Unfortunately, after staying in the Atlanta estate for just shy of two years, Carey has listed the property in the market at a loss. The Atlanta mansion is currently being sold at just under $5 million. If the property gets sold at this price, Carey will take at least a $650,000 loss.

Here are some photos of Mariah Carey's $5 million mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1951, it seems like the property has gone through several changes since then. Carey's mansion sits on four acres of land. Moreover, the home itself encompasses 12,575 square feet of living space. It also includes nine bedrooms.

Inside the home, there lies a spacious living room, a sizable dining room that shares the same space with a modern kitchen, a movie theater, a fitness gym, a recording studio, and a good sized master bedroom that features a private balcony, a fireplace, a coffee bar, a dressing room and a sleek bathroom.

If the home's interior is already amazing, the outdoors certainly doesn't fall short. Outside the home, the backyard features a heated swimming pool, an outdoor pavilion, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plants and trees that are ideal for gardening.

Carey is one of the most successful singers in the industry. In fact, not a lot of singers can match their accolades with Carey's achievements. As a result, there's no question that the five time Grammy Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Furthermore, her career can easily compensate for the property's pending loss. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carey has a net worth of around $340 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mariah Carey's $5 million mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.