The Seattle Mariners have not reached the MLB postseason since 2001. Even if there were higher expectations entering this season, they struggled from the onset. The AL West race has not been close as the Houston Astros are en route to winning the division once again. However, the campaign went on a 180-degree turn for the Mariners when they won 14 straight contests in July.

Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez have been the catalysts offensively for Seattle, and the top-end of the rotation with Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray has been spectacular. There have been other individuals who have impressed, such as Ty France and Cal Raleigh, so the Mariners are in prime contention to reach the postseason this year. With a little over 20 games remaining, it is Mitch Haniger who will be vital in their playoff run.

Mariners player who needs to step up: Mitch Haniger

A phenomenal 2021 season was a revelation for outfielder Mitch Haniger. He smacked 39 homers with 100 RBI in the heart of the Mariners order. Having the emergence of superstar centerfielder Julio Rodriguez on the field, Seattle was expected to have one of the best outfields in the AL. It has not been too much of a disappointment with the reliable offensive support, but the outfield depth still needs heavy improvement to be competitive in the postseason.

One magnificent piece is Haniger who has been hobbled with injuries in their 2022 season. Sidelined by a high ankle sprain has affected his rhythm and confidence immensely, but he is starting to find his groove in the last two months of the season. Even with Rodriguez, Suarez, and Raleigh hitting for power, it is Mitch Haniger who could put the Mariners in the same stratosphere as the Toronto Blue Jays or Tampa Bay Rays.

The acquisition of Luis Castillo has bolstered their pitching staff and added an incredible ace who would be essential in a Wildcard series. Thus, it is the batting wherein they could still improve and start gaining experience in pressure-packed situations. It has been over a month since Haniger’s return, and he will need to enhance his batting average soon because it has dropped to .241 as it was .298 at one juncture of the season.

The power has been missing as well as he has hit a total of four homers in his return to the majors. The struggles of Kyle Lewis and Jarred Kelenic have left him with an open spot in the outfield of Seattle. Furthermore, Mitch Haniger will enter free agency in 2023, so these last few months would be integral to the next contract he will receive.

Even if his talent is at an exceptional level, injuries have always been an issue for Haniger. In 2018 and 2021, he played 157 games and was an impeccable contributor on both ends, but organizations may question his durability and availability for the next contract. His value is unquestioned but the length of the new contract may not be too long, so front offices would not need to spend too much money on an injury-prone individual.

For Mitch Haniger to earn the substantial amount that he and his camp desire, he must be a critical part of this inspiring run by the Seattle Mariners. They have been one of the most intriguing squads this season, and Haniger’s possible improvement would be a massive boost to the journey of Seattle in 2022. Stepping up in the crucial time would be an excellent plus and the perfect timing for his impending free agency.