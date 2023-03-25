Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Opening Day is around the corner for Julio Rodriguez, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners, who are looking to build off of making their first playoff appearance since 2001 in the 2023 campaign.

Led by a rising star in Rodriguez and a solid core around him, there’s reason to believe that this Mariners team could be even better than it was when it won 90 games last season.

With that in mind, let’s get to some bold predictions for the Mariners ahead of 2023 Opening Day!

Mariners Predictions Before 2023 Opening Day

3. Jarred Kelenic finally lives up to the hype for the Mariners

Seattle fans are probably rolling their eyes after reading this sentence. After all, Kelenic, the former number five prospect in the sport and number one prospect in the organization, has struggled in 147 career games in the majors over the last two seasons.

The 23-year-old has posted a miniscule .589 OPS with a .168 batting average and 21 homers along with 167 strikeouts in 558 plate appearances during that span.

Those numbers are a far cry from the strong production he put forth in the minor leagues.

Kelenic, who posted a 33.7 percent strikeout rate in 2022, whiffed far too many times and didn’t make enough clean contact for a hitter as talented as he is.

But 2023 could be different. Kelenic has completely changed his swing and worked with a new hitting coach this offseason.

The early results have paid off in spring training, as the Mariners outfielder has been tearing the cover off the ball to the tune of a 1.278 OPS and eight extra base hits.

It’s dangerous to read too much into spring training results, but it’s hard for Seattle fans not to with Kelenic. That’s how encouraging he’s looked thus far.

Kelenic will carry this hot stretch into the 2023 season and finally look like the player who was once regarded as one of the best prospects in baseball.

2. Julio Rodriguez puts together a season for the ages, wins American League MVP

We’re aiming to be bold, right? Well, here’s a prediction that Mariners fans will love. Rodriguez, the 22-year-old megastar who belted 28 home runs and swiped 25 bases while winning Rookie of the Year after never even sniffing Triple-A, is just getting started.

The fact that he hasn’t even come close to his full potential yet is a terrifying thought for the rest of MLB.

He will give fans a glimpse at that staggering potential this year.

Rodriguez, the complete package of speed and power, will become just the fifth player- and the second Mariners star- in the history of the sport to belt 40-plus homers and steal 40-plus bases in a season.

1. Mariners win the American League West

The Mariners, who have won 90 games in each of the last two seasons, are nipping at the heels of the Houston Astros.

They have a loaded rotation, led by strong veterans in Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray, as well as young players on the rise in Lagan Gilbert and George Kirby.

The lineup, powered by a supernova in Rodriguez and sluggers in Teoscar Hernandez, Eugenio Suarez, and Cal Raleigh, among others, is potent.

Put it all together and this is one of the best teams in the American League.

Seattle will win 95-plus games and take the American League West crown.