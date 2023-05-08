A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Bryce Miller is wasting no time proving to the Seattle Mariners that he is the real deal. In his second career start, Miller shined anew, this time against the Houston Astros, who struggled to figure out the rookie in Seattle’s 3-1 win at home Sunday.

With his performance versus the Astros, Bryce Miller managed to pull off something no other pitcher in the history of the Mariners had done before, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Bryce Miller is the 1st pitcher in Mariners history with at least 6 IP & 1 or 0 runs allowed in each of his first 2 career MLB starts.”

The Astros were supposed to be a bigger, tougher test for Bryce Miller after he torched the lowly Oakland Athletics in his first career start in the majors last Tuesday, which Seattle won, 5-3. Instead, just like the Athletics, the Astros looked seemingly powerless at the plate versus the rookie hurler.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bryce Miller pitched for six innings against the Astros and allowed zero earned runs on two hits with only a free pass issued while striking out five batters. In the Athletics game, Miller tossed six innings of one-run ball with just two hits and zero walks given up.

With Robbie Ray on the injured list plus Miller’s couple of strong performances already on the mound so far, it appears that there’s a clear path for the rookie to have a fixed role on the Mariners’ rotation.

Bryce Miller will take a rest for now and will resurface on the hill next Saturday when the Mariners play the second leg of a three-game series on the road against the Detroit Tigers.