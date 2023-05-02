Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Seattle Mariners are turning to their farm system as they look to get an added spark out of their pitching rotation. After their most recent call up makes their MLB debut, he could be poised for a long stint with the Mariners.

Seattle is calling up Bryce Miller for his MLB debut against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, via Corey Brock of The Athletic. Miller is expected to remain in the Mariners’ rotation moving forward. Diego Castillo was outrighted to AAA in a corresponding move.

Miller is currently ranked as the second-best prospect in the Mariners organization, via MLB Pipeline. Furthermore, he ranks as the 88th-best prospect in all of baseball.

The Mariners drafted Miller in the fourth-round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He has made 36 appearances over his minor league career, pitching to a 7-6 record with a 3.65 ERA and a 196/51 K/BB ratio.

This season, Miller had appeared in four games at the AA levels. He has struggled to this point, holding a 0-2 record with a 6.41 ERA and an 18/3 K/BB ratio. Despite the early struggles, Miller thinks he is ready for his call to the big leagues.

“I always felt like I had more, that I could do more,” Miller said. “It’s just finally starting to come together and it is started to be more recognized.”

Bryce Miller will now get his first opportunity at the major league level with the Mariners. He’ll have a long leash in Seattle as the Mariners try to get him acclimated to the pitching rotation long-term.