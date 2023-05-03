A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller made sure his first-ever start in the big leagues will be a memorable one. It was more than just that, actually. In fact, his MLB debut turned out to be a historic one, as he became just the third pitcher ever in the history of the majors to record at least 10 strikeouts while issuing zero free passes in a debut performance, according to Alex Mayer.

The first two pitchers to accomplish that same feat were Johnny Cueto with the Cincinnati Reds back in 2008 and Stephen Strasburgh with the Washington Nationals in 2010.

Moreover, according to OptaSTATS, Bryce Miller is the first pitcher ever “in the modern era to have 10+ strikeouts and no walks in his MLB debut but not get the win.”

Bryce Miller pitched for six innings against the light-hitting Athletics and allowed just an earned run on two hits with 10 batters fanned in 81 pitches thrown. He faced tough competition from Oakland starter Mason Miller, who tossed seven scoreless and hitless innings.

The Mariners called up Bryce Miller amid the season-ending flexor tendon surgery of Robbie Ray.

Before joining the Mariners, Bryce Miller had appeared in four games and went 0-2 with a 6.41 ERA with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. Last year, however, he turned heads with a strong performance in the minors during which he went 7-4 with a 3.16 ERA and in 26 starts spread cross the Travelers, the Everett AquaSox, and the Modesto Nuts.

The Mariners entered the Oakland game ranked 10th in the majors with a collective starers’ ERA of 3.79