The Seattle Mariners' offense is firing on all cylinders, and it could not have come at a better time with their push for the playoffs in mind. While centerfielder Julio Rodriguez has done his fair share of the heavy lifting at the plate, he has not been alone in manufacturing runs for one of the league's hottest teams. Catcher Cal Raleigh has also pitched in, displaying his considerable slugging ability with an impressive display during the Mariners' 14-2 rout of the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Raleigh did his job as the Mariners' cleanup man, hitting two home runs and driving in six runs on the way to finishing 3-5 with three runs on the night. And in doing so, the 26-year old catcher etched his name deeper into Mariners lore.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Cal Raleigh became just the first catcher in Mariners history to hit at least two home runs and drive in at least six runs in a single game. But he was not done making history just yet. In notching his fifth multi-home run game of 2023, only two other Mariners greats in Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. have had more 2+ HR games in a single season for the team.

To be put in the same sentence as both Rodriguez and Griffey is nothing to scoff at for any Mariners player. Rodriguez tallied 35.6 WAR (per Fangraphs) during his five full seasons with the team, while Griffey had 417 home runs for the team, which is good for the Mariners' all-time record.

It's also incredible to see this kind of slugging feat from a catcher, as that is the position wherein teams prioritize defense the most over whatever offensive production they could muster. Cal Raleigh checks all the boxes of what a team is looking for in an everyday catcher, as he remains a plus defender behind the dish, all the while being this incredible source of power for the Mariners lineup.

After his strong outing on Monday, Raleigh is now slashing .225/.301/.467 to go along with his 24 home runs and 61 runs batted in on the season. He continues to cement himself as one of the Mariners' most important players in their bid to make the postseason.