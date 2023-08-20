Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez is in the middle of a historic hot streak, setting a major league record on Saturday night by reaching 17 hits over his last four games. Rodriguez went 4-for-6 in a 10-3 win over the Houston Astros to lead the Mariners to a fifth straight win.

By racking up 17 base knocks in four games with a single in the seventh inning, Rodriguez broke a nearly 100-year record. Milt Stock of the Brooklyn Robins previously set the record for most hits over a four-game span in 1925.

Julio Rodriguez reacts to record

After the game, Rodriguez made a major admission about the history he just made, per ESPN.

“Honestly, I knew when they put it on the scoreboard that I had set a record for a four-game span,” Rodriguez said. “Before that, I didn't know.”

Mariners manager Scott Servais gave Rodriguez his flowers.

“Julio is just smoking hot right now and it is fun to watch,” Servais said. “Every time up there he expects to get a hit, we expect to watch him get a hit. … Tonight obviously our offense was on it. We've seen Framber Valdez a lot, had really good at-bats tonight early on putting pressure on him.”

Julio Rodriguez leads Mariners surge

Rodriguez has four hits in each of these last four games, going a ridiculous 17-for-21 at the dish. This streak of four-hit games ties Stock for the record. The Mariners star also became the first player since 1900 to record at least 14 hits and five stolen bases in four games.

With a “smoking hot” Julio Rodriguez leading the way, the Mariners as a team are streaking as well. Seattle's win on Saturday was its fifth straight, putting them in an AL Wild Card spot and also putting them in striking distance for the AL West crown. The Mariners are four games behind the first-place Texas Rangers and 1.5 games behind the second-place Houston Astros while holding a half-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot.