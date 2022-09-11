We have ourselves a streaker, ladies and gentlemen! The Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners were locked in a fierce battle in the eighth inning when a streaker suddenly interrupted the game. The man was chased by two security personnel, before being tackled to the ground. Here are a few angles of the incident. (via Andrew Mason)

We’ve got someone running onto the field in Seattle! pic.twitter.com/urWmdsnxGi — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 11, 2022

WE GOT A STREAKER AT THE MARINERS GAME pic.twitter.com/CbDyftAuqx — Certified Sports Cards (Max) (@certifiedcards) September 11, 2022

Saturday’s game between the Mariners and the Braves was the second in their three-game series. Atlanta took the first game, as the defending champions outdueled their opponents in a 6-4 win. At the time of the streaker incident, Seattle was up by two runs over their opponents.

The Mariners would eventually defeat the Braves 3 – 1, keeping their hopes of a playoff dream alive. They are part of a furious race for the American League Wild Card spots. Another loss could’ve been devastating for their chances of breaking the longest playoff drought in American sports. With only a few games left, every loss stings twice as hard.

As for the Braves, their loss to the Mariners means that they are surrendering control of the NL East back to the New York Mets. The two powerhouses are in a dead heat for the rights to hold the division and a first-round bye. Atlanta is all but assured of a playoff spot at this point, but they’d prefer to nab the bye instead of fighting through a Wild Card series.

The next few weeks will be crucial for teams like the Braves and the Mariners in the playoff hopes. Will Seattle finally break the curse from years past? Can Atlanta repeat as World Series champions? These questions will be answered more clearly as the season comes to a close.