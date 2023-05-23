Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Easton McGee just pitched an impressive debut for the Seattle Mariners. However, it will be a long time before Mariners fans will see McGee on the mound again.

McGee is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, via Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. He reportedly has ‘instability’ in his UCL, leading to his devastating diagnosis.

The right-hander made his debut for Seattle in late April against the Toronto Blue Jays. McGee pitched 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. While the Mariners ended up losing 1-0, McGee certainly made a strong first impression.

Easton McGee joined the Mariners via a trade with the Boston Red Sox. He began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, reaching the majors in 2022. He lasted just three innings before his Mariners’ debut gave McGee another chance in the MLB.

He certainly earned it after his performance at the AAA level this season. Over his five starts, McGee put up a 3-0 record with a 3.14 ERA and a 24/9 K/BB ratio.

The Mariners have found a few gems in the pitching market, including Bryce Miller. As a whole, Seattle’s 3.58 ERA ranks fourth in the MLB. While McGee might impact the Mariners’ rotation of the future, he will now have to watch his team from the bench.

Still, McGee succeeded in his quest to return to the major leagues. He showed the Mariners his potential and is looking to get another opportunity when healthy. For now, McGee will undergo Tommy John surgery and begin his long recovery process back to Seattle’s mound.