Seattle Mariners rookie SP Bryce Miller has impressed to begin his big league career. Miller, making just his third career start, electrified once again on Saturday versus the Detroit Tigers. He ultimately completed seven innings of shutout baseball while allowing only three hits. Miller now has the lowest WHIP (0.421) through a pitcher’s first three starts in a career in MLB history with a minimum of 15 innings pitched, per Alex Mayer.

