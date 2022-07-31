Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto admits harsh reality in pursuit of Juan Soto trade

The Seattle Mariners are on the verge of ending a historically long playoff drought as the franchise looks to be headed in the right direction. Potentially adding Juan Soto to that equation couldn’t possibly hurt.

But despite being included among the list of teams pursuing the Washington Nationals superstar, it looks like the Mariners may not exactly be as deep into the talks as the other ticket holders are in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

It was reportedly GM Jerry DiPoto himself who spoke out on their pursuit of Soto, even revealing that they inquired with the Los Angeles Angels about Shohei Ohtani with neither talks leading to anything tangible.

Via MLB insider Jim Bowden:

The Mariners checked in on both Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani according to Jerry DiPoto GM and did their due diligence but didn’t get the sense there was a pathway for the Mariners to make a deal for either one of them.

The #Mariners checked in on both Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani according to Jerry DiPoto GM and did their due diligence but didn't get the sense there was a pathway for the Mariners to make a deal for either one of them. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) July 31, 2022

The Mariners cashed two of their biggest prospect chips already in trading for pitching ace Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds. They traded away shortstop Noelvi Marte, who was widely considered as Seattle’s best prospect this season behind breakout star Julio Rodriguez, and shortstop Edwin Arroyo, a second-round pick who’s emerged in the minors this season.

With those prospects now gone and Julio Rodriguez as untouchable as it gets right now, there’s truly not much they can do to outbid other teams who may still have more bullets in the trade chamber at this point.