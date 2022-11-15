Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Julio Rodriguez recently took some time to reflect on the Seattle Mariners 2022 season following his Rookie of the Year award win. Rodriguez was the clear choice for AL Rookie of the Year after helping Seattle snap their 20-plus year postseason drought. He shared his honest thoughts on the special 2022 season, per MLBPA.

“I’m 21 years old and the whole drought was 21 years, so I wasn’t even really able to talk when everything was happening,” Rodriguez said. “But I feel like I was really happy. It was definitely a win for us, for the city. And it was special man, it was special to see. Even though we didn’t end with the World Series ring, we all wanted to just feel the love and support of the city. They appreciate what we did for them, and they appreciate us ending the drought. So it was a pretty special moment.”

Julio Rodriguez has previously expressed his love for the city of Seattle. The Mariners’ young star is already locked up to a massive contract extension. And he is already the face of the franchise and has an opportunity to have an excellent career. Rodriguez continued by explaining what makes the fans in Seattle special.

“They are just letting us be ourselves,” Rodriguez said. “Before everything, before being the Mariners, before all that, we are human beings. I feel that’s how the city is seeing us. And I feel like that’s why we’re able to connect with them so well. We dance, we have fun, and I feel that’s how the game should be…we should just enjoy it.”

It is a fun time to be a Mariners fan with Julio Rodriguez leading the charge.