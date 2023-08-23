The Seattle Mariners have flown largely under the radar for the most part of the 2023 MLB season. Part of the reason is the Texas Rangers Houston Astros going neck-and-neck for the AL West division lead more than 120 games into the current campaign.

However, the Mariners are about to shake things up in the division standings with the way things are going.

Seattle chose the right time to get hot. With the Mariners' 6-3 win over the struggling Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, the latter now has won eight games in a row. It is the second eight-game winning streak Scott Servais' club has strung together this season.

In the bigger scheme of things, it's a feat they haven't done since the glory days of Ichiro Suzuki in the Pacific Northwest 22 years ago.

The Mariners have multiple 8-game win streaks within a season for the first time since 2001. That year they won 116 games, tied for the most in MLB history with the 1906 Cubs. pic.twitter.com/EHnJA0OHVi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 23, 2023

The Mariners' latest winning streak coincides with the Rangers' and Astros' recent slumps. Texas has lost six of its past 10 games. On the other hand, Houston has blown hot and cold with a 5-5 win-loss record in its last 10 outings. Three of those losses were courtesy of a Mariners' sweep in their recent series.

The good news for Mariners fans: it seems they will build on their current hot streak. Their next seven games are against the White Sox, Kansas City Royals, and Oakland Athletics – three of the worst teams in the majors.

This Seattle team has an exciting young core led by All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez. Winning 116 games – something they pulled off in 2001 – is a tall and improbable order at this point. Nevertheless, they are on pace for a third straight postseason appearance.

Not only that, but they will also give the Astros and Rangers fits in the AL West for years. They are making Ichiro Suzuki and other Mariners legends proud.